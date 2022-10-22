The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $134.40 and last traded at $134.65. Approximately 3,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,232,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

