Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 675.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,645 shares of company stock valued at $14,998,994. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

