Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Down 4.5%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 19,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,450,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

