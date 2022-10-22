Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 4%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.07 ($17.42) and last traded at €17.07 ($17.42). Approximately 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.79 ($18.15).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.46 and its 200-day moving average is €16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

