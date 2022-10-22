ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.17 and last traded at $73.72. Approximately 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

ArcBest Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

Get Rating

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

