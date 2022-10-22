West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $233.92 and last traded at $234.41. Approximately 3,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 520,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day moving average of $306.66.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.