Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $39.98

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $42.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $619.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.14.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

