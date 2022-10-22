Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,121.03

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,121.03 and last traded at $2,117.00, with a volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,092.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,854.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,650.27. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

