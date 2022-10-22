Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Trading Down 3.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.51. 305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $517.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

