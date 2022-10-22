Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Lowered to $76.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

