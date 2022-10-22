Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 216,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 125,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

