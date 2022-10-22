Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.53. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,538 shares traded.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $494.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yalla Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 209.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 576,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

