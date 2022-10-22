Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.53. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,538 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $494.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 28.81%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
