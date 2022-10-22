Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

