StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

GENC stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

