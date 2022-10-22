StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GENC stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
