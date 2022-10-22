GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

