StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Price Performance

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346,507.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.76. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.