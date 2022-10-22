Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

GOSS opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

