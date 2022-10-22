GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

