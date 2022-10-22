GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of GSIT opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.87.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
