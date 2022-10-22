Morgan Stanley Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $67.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 785,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 311,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 483,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 167,945 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

