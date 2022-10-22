Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 169.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Humacyte Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 1,437.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Humacyte by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile



Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

