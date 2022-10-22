Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.1 %

HWC opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

