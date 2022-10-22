Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Neutral

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

