Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.