Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.