Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
