StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 6.1 %
IPDN stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 20.71.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.