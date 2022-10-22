Cwm LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $71.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

