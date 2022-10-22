Cwm LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in VMware by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $109.64 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

