D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.32 and a beta of 1.67. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

