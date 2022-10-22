DA Davidson Trims A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Target Price to $65.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.