D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,975 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

