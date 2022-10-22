Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

