D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 57,078 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,078 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

