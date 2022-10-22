D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELBM opened at $2.97 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13.

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

