StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $17.29 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.