StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $17.29 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

