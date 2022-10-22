StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

