Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of EDUC opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
