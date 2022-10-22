Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

