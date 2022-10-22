Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Down 0.3 %

Eltek stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 26.23%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.