FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after buying an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,588,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 1,465,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,544,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

