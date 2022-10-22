StockNews.com Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to “Hold”

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James cut their price target on First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,510,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

