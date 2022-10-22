Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,499.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

