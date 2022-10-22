Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FLNT stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
