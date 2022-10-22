Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 3.0 %
FORD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
