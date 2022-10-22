Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

