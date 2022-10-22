Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %

FIVN stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,470. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,491,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

