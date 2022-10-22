Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

