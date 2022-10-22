América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 16.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

