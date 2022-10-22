Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $38.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

