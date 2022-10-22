Barclays Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $40.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

