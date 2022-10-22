Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

