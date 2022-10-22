Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $32.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

