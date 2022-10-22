Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

